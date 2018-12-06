Top Court Collegium Recommends Names For Judgeship at Gujarat High Court

The top court has recommended the names of three advocates and a judicial officer for elevation as judges

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of three advocates and a judicial officer for their elevation as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

In a resolution dated December 4, the collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices MB Lokur and AK Sikri, recommended the elevation of advocates Bhargav Karia, Megha Jani and Sangeeta Vishen as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

It also recommended the appointment of judicial officer Vishnu Kumar Patel as a high court judge, the resolution uploaded on the top court's website said.

The Gujarat High Court collegium had recommended their elevation on December 1, 2016. The Supreme Court collegium considered the same on April 19 this year.

The top court collegium found the three advocates suitable for appointment as high court judges, the resolution said.

The proposal regarding Mr Patel's elevation was referred back to the Chief Justice of India for reconsideration, after which his name was cleared for judgeship, the resolution said.

Even after the four new appointments, the total strength of the Gujarat High Court judges will remain around 30 as three judges are set to retire soon.

The high court has a sanctioned strength of 52 judges.