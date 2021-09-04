Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 68 Names For 12 High Court Judges

The Collegium considered as many as 112 candidates for elevation as high court judges

In an unprecedented decision, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana has recommended as many as 68 names in one go for appointment as judges to 12 High Courts, including in Allahabad, Rajasthan and Calcutta, that are facing a severe crunch.

The three-member Collegium, of which Justices UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar are also members, has created yet another first as Marli Vankung becomes the first woman judicial officer from Mizoram whose name has been sent to the Centre for the judgeship in the Gauhati High Court, sources told news agency PTI.

Marli Vankun is also a member of the Scheduled Tribe community, they said, adding that besides her, nine other women candidates have been recommended for judgeship across various high courts.

The Collegium, in its meetings, held on August 25 and September 1, considered as many as 112 candidates for elevation as judges in high courts.

"Among those 68 cleared for twelve high courts, 44 are from the Bar and 24 are from the judicial service," they said.

Sixty eight judges, if cleared by the Centre, will be appointed in high courts at Allahabad, Rajasthan, Calcutta, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madras, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Assam.

These names have been recommended close on the heels of the Collegium recommending seven names for the Telangana High Court on August 17 this year.

In a historic decision on August 17, the five-member Collegium headed by the CJI had recommended nine names for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court, including three women.

The names were cleared with significant pace by the Centre leading to a historic swearing-in ceremony on August 31 when the new judges were administered oath of office as Supreme Court judges.

They included Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Hima Kohli and BV Nagarathna.

The CJI also administered the oath of office to Justices CT Ravikumar, MM Sundresh, Bela M Trivedi and PS Narasimha, who was a senior advocate and former additional solicitor general.

