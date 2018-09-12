180 Medical Students Face Uncertainty As Top Court Cancels Kerala Order

The admission of 180 students of two medical colleges in Kerala stands cancelled after the Supreme Court today struck down an executive order by the state government.

In May last year, the top court had cancelled admissions for the undergraduate students in Kannur Medical College and Karuna Medical College amid allegations of irregularities in the admission procedure.

Seven months later, the state government issued an ordinance or executive order restoring the admissions. The state Assembly unanimously passed a bill in April this year to replace the ordinance.