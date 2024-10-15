Supreme Court Calls Security To Remove Petitioner From Courtroom

Do not use the name of the judge, the Supreme Court had advised the petitioner. He insisted that he be heard. A heated exchange followed. Irked, the Supreme Court summoned the security to remove the petitioner from the courtroom.

Arun Ramchandra Hublikar had filed a petition against ex-Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, now a Rajya Sabha member. The petitioner claimed before the bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday that his life had been made miserable by ex-CJI Gogoi's interference in an order related to a service dispute.

Not convinced by the argument, the bench refused to entertain the petition.

The top court also remarked that there is nothing in his case. However, Mr Hubllikar, who was also arguing the case, insisted the court hear his request as he kept blaming the former Chief Justice.

"We are going to impose cost. Don't take the name of the judge. There is nothing in your case," the Bench remarked.

"Nothing? How can it be said? It is injustice against me. At least I should get justice before my death," Mr Hublikar replied.

The Court reiterated its intention to dismiss the petition.

"Sorry, we cannot interfere. Your all petitions are dismissed," it said.

"How can you say sorry? This court has made my life miserable," an agitated Mr Hublikar retorted.

At this point, Justice Trivedi asked security to be called in for escorting Mr Hublikar out of the courtroom.

"Call security. Don't compel us to take action against you. If you speak a single word, you are out," the bench warned.

Mr Hublikar refused to relent.

"Madam, you are doing injustice against me. What is the problem in issuing notice against the complainant?" he asked again.

The Court then said, "Security, please take him out. We are calling security."

This was not the first time that Mr Hublikar faced the court's ire. Earlier, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud questioned him for filing a petition with a judge as a party in the case.

