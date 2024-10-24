'Clueless On Rationale': Top Court Lawyers' Body On New Lady Justice Statue

In the new Lady Justice statue, the blindfold has come off and she holds a copy of the Constitution

The Supreme Court Bar Association, led by senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, has questioned the "radical changes" at the Supreme Court, including its new emblem and the statue of Lady Justice, and said the lawyers' body was not consulted about them.

The bar association's resolution said a museum has now been proposed at a location where they had demanded a cafe for lawyers. They have expressed concern that work on the museum has started despite their objection and opposed this move.

"It is observed by the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association that recently some radical changes have been brought in by the Supreme Court unilaterally like change of its emblem, change in the statue of Lady Justice without consultation with the Bar. We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice but these changes when proposed, were never brought to our attention. We are totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes," the resolution says.

"Now a museum has apparently been proposed in the erstwhile Judges Library whereas we had demanded a Library, Cafe cum Lounge for the members of the Bar as the present cafeteria is inadequate to cater to the needs of the members of the Bar. We are concerned that despite our objection raised against the proposed Museum in the erstwhile Judges library, work has started for the museum," says the resolution, signed by Mr Sibal and other office-bearers of the lawyers' body.

"We unanimously oppose the proposed museum in the High Security Zone and press our demand for a Library and a Cafe cum Lounge for our members instead," it adds.

In the new Lady Justice statue in the Supreme Court, the blindfold has come off and a copy of the Constitution has replaced the sword in her left hand. The blindfold's removal is aimed at sending a message that the law in the country is not blind, while the sword was replaced because it is a symbol of violence.

The Lady Justice statue, found at courts across the world, carries scales symbolising balance, has a blindfold symbolising impartiality and holds a sword suggesting that justice is swift and final. Several countries have made changes to this statue over time.

According to sources associated with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's office, he believes that India should move on from the British legacy and that law is never blind, but sees everyone equally.

"Therefore, the Chief Justice said that the form of the Lady of Justice should be changed. He said the statue should have the Constitution in one hand and not a sword, so that a message goes out to the country that she dispenses justice according to the Constitution. The sword is a symbol of violence but courts deliver justice according to constitutional laws," a source said.

The scales in the right hand, the source said, have been retained because they represent balance in society and symbolise courts weighing arguments from both sides before delivering a verdict.

The top court also has a new emblem and flag. The blue flag displays the Ashoka Chakra, the Supreme Court building and the Constitution. It has the Sanskrit verse 'Yato Dharmastato Jai' -- meaning 'Where there is Dharma, there is victory' -- written on it.