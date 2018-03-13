Supreme Court Asks Woman To Bring Back Fugitive Daughter-In-Law The top court asked the woman to bring her daughter-in-law Ritika Awasty back to India and then it would consider releasing her properties.

The Supreme Court, in January, had said that Ritika Awasty will have to face the "wrath of law" New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to release the attached properties of the mother-in-law of an absconding businesswoman, who is currently residing in London, saying she should first bring her daughter-in-law back to India.



The top court asked the 75-years-old woman to first bring her daughter-in-law Ritika Awasty, a promoter of Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd, back to India and said that it would then consider releasing her properties.



"We are not going to release the attached properties unless you bring her back. Ask her to come back to India and we will release the properties," a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha said.



Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for the centre, said the government has made an extradition request to the United Kindom with regard to Ritika Awasty.



Senior advocate CU Singh appearing for Ms Awasty's mother-in-law said her properties at New Delhi were also attached by the authorities and she has no other place to go.



He urged the court to release her residential property which was attached on the order of the apex court on December 15 last year to compel Ms Awasty's return from London.



The bench, however, posted the matter for further hearing on April 5.



On January 29, the top court had said that Ms Awasty, will have to face the "wrath of law" and it will take "all possible steps" to get her back.



Ritika Awasty is facing trial in Uttar Pradesh on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust and has been evading arrest after she was allowed by the top court to go to London.



The court had said it will leave no stone unturned to bring back the businesswoman, stressing she cannot be allowed to get away after breaching the court's order.



The court, had said, "You will have to get her back. Speak to her and ask her to come back. We can modify our order but only after she comes back. Ask her to behave like a good daughter-in-law."



On December 15 last year, the Supreme Court had asked the centre and Uttar Pradesh government to expeditiously complete proceedings to declare the businesswoman a proclaimed offender and attach her properties in India.



It had said since her bail had been cancelled by the court after she failed to return to India from the United Kingdom, the proceedings to declare her a proclaimed offender should be completed expeditiously.



Ritika Awasty was allowed by the Supreme Court to travel to London to see her husband and daughter in January 2016 after giving an undertaking that she will return by March 31, 2016.



However, the period was later extended till May 31, 2016, but she did not return from London which compelled the top court to forfeit her security of Rs 86 lakh, cancel her bail and initiate contempt proceedings.



Ritika Awasty had challenged the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash the FIR lodged against her but was granted bail and allowed to travel abroad by the apex court on an undertaking for looking after her husband and daughter in London.



The court had also revoked her passport after she failed to return to India by May 31, 2016.



On September 12, the court had directed the centre to take appropriate steps within two weeks thereafter for extradition with the Crown Prosecution Services and sought details of her properties in India.



It had also asked the centre to submit the income tax returns of Ms Awasty and her husband.



On August 29, 2016, the Supreme Court had said that it was "prima facie satisfied" that Ms Awasty had "committed contempt of this court by breaching the directions issued by the court, as also, violating the undertaking given to this court".



