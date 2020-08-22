September 30 Deadline For Babri Case In Which LK Advani, Others Are Accused

The Babri case hearing took place days before the ground-breaking event of the Ram temple in Ayodhya

The special CBI court that is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case should complete the trial and deliver its verdict by September 30, the Supreme Court has said. The Supreme Court had earlier given time till August 31 to the trial court in Lucknow to deliver its verdict.

Special Judge SK Yadav had asked the Supreme Court for more time.

The Supreme Court had directed the trial court in April 2017 to conduct day-to-day hearings and complete the trial in two years.

"Having read the report of Mr Surendra Kumar Yadav, learned Special Judge, and considering that the proceedings are at the fag end, we grant one month's time, i.e., till 30th September, 2020, to complete the proceedings including delivery of judgment," the Supreme Court said in the order.

LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati are among the BJP leaders accused of conspiracy, leading to demolition of the mosque in December 1992.

Mr Advani, 92, recorded his statement in the mosque demolition case before the special CBI court through video conference on July 24. Mr Joshi, 86, recorded his statement a day before Mr Advani.

Mr Advani was asked over 100 questions by the court. He denied all charges against him, his lawyer had said.

In his statement to the court, Mr Joshi said those who had deposed against him in the case had done so for political reasons and that all allegations against him were false, sources have said.

Uma Bharti on July 25 told NDTV "it does not matter" to her what the judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case will be. "I was called by the court for my statement and I have told the court what was true. It does not matter to me what the judgement will be. If I am sent to the gallows, I will be blessed. The place where I was born will be happy," Uma Bharti told NDTV.

The Babri case hearing took place days before the ground-breaking event on August 5 for a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other VIPs attended the event.

The 16th century Babri Masjid was pulled down on December 6, 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.