See Orders, Case Status: Supreme Court Launches App For iPhone, iPad

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde today released a Supreme Court app for iOS users which will provide information on judgments, daily orders and cases on iPads and iPhones. The top court already has an Android app.

iOS users can choose their preferred language from five regional languages - Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on the app apart from English, a statement read.

The app can be downloaded from a link on the Supreme Court website. The app is free of cost.

The search options on the iOS app includes various cause lists, case status, daily orders, judgments, latest updates, office reports, circulars, rules, display board system among others, the statement said.

"The app not only provides the current status of searched cases along with judgments in vernacular languages but also facilitates advocates-on-record to add/remove cases into their account which they wish to follow," the release read.

Regular update notification and case alters are also available on this app.

General information for the public and litigants and personalised information for advocates are made available where they can download or share the status links of searched contents, the release added.