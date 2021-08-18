Supreme Court Announces Names Of 9 Judges Recommended for Elevation

Chief Justice NV Ramana said he was "extremely upset" by media reports.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has recommended nine names, which include three women high court judges, to the Centre for appointment as judges at the top court, the Supreme Court has said in a statement. Four of the judges to be elevated are chief justices of high courts.

The statement came hours after the Chief Justice of India slammed the media for its reports of the matter. The reports on appointments even before any formal announcement are "counterproductive", Chief Justice NV Ramana said.

The chief justices of high courts whose names are recommended are -- Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka of the Karnataka High Court, Vikram Nath of the Gujarat High Court, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari of Sikkim High Court and Justice Hima Kohli of Telengana High Court.

Besides, names of Justice B V Nagarathna from the Karnataka High Court, Justice C T Ravikumar of Kerala High Court, Justice M M Sundresh of Madras High Court and Justice Bela Trivedi from the Gujarat High Court judge have been recommended by the Collegium.

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha, whose name if cleared, would became the sixth lawyer to be elevated to the top court bench directly from the Bar.

Speaking at a function earlier today, Chief Justice Ramana said he was "extremely upset" and asked the media to be "responsible" in reporting such news.

"The process of appointment of judges is sacrosanct and has certain dignity attached to it. Media friends must understand and recognise the sanctity of this process," the Chief Justice said, speaking at the farewell of a judge, justice Navin Sinha.

"There were instances of deserving career progression of bright talents getting marred because of such irresponsible reporting and speculation. This is very unfortunate and I am extremely upset about it. I appreciate maturity and responsibility displayed by majority of senior journalists and media houses in not speculating on such serious matter," Justice Ramana said.