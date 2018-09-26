"Sunlight Best Disinfectant": Top Court Allows Live-Streaming Of Hearings

Allowing live streaming of court proceedings, the Supreme Court said, it will ensure accountability and transparency

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 26, 2018 13:20 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. People have "right to know" what happens inside courtroom, said top court
  2. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra gave the verdict
  3. Rape trials and matrimonial cases can't be live-streamed

The Supreme Court has allowed live streaming of court proceedings. The court on Wednesday said the public had a "right to know" what happens inside the courtroom.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant," said the Supreme Court, adding that it will promote transparency in the judiciary. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said, "Rules have to be followed for this. Live streaming of court proceedings will bring accountability in the judicial system."

Earlier in July, while hearing a bunch of petitions, Chief Justice Deepak Misra had said, "The concept of access to justice can be stretched through live streaming. Litigants are entitled to know how their cases are dealt with. Litigants will also know how his or her lawyer is presenting the case."

The Chief Justice however, had a word of caution for sensitive rape trials or matrimonial cases. The court had also said live streaming of proceedings "will help students to learn." 

The verdict was passed on a batch of petitions, including those filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, law student Snehil Tripathi and NGO 'Centre For Accountability and Systemic Change' on the issue.

 

 

