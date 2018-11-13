Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Sonia, Rahul Gandhi's Appeal In Tax Case

The Supreme Court will hear Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's appeal on December 4

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine an appeal by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Oscar Fernandes, in the income tax re-assessment, in connection with the National Herald controversy.

Senior Supreme Court advocates and former UPA ministers, P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi told the court that "mere transfer of shares can't be treated as income."

While the Gandhis' counsels insisted on issuing notice to the Income Tax department, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that there is no need to issue notice as he is representing the tax department.

The top court said it will "finally hear the case on December 4 and decide whether the income tax notice served to the Gandhis' is valid or not.

The Gandhis' had appealed against the reopening of their tax assessments for 2011-12, relating to Associated Journals Ltd, the publisher of National Herald.