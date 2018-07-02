Top Court Agrees For Urgent Listing Of Pleas Against 'Nikah-Halala', Polygamy

The Supreme Court today agreed to consider listing of a batch of petitions challenging the practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of senior advocate V Shekhar that the petitions be listed before a five-judge constitution bench for final adjudication.
"We will look into it," the bench said.
Mr Shekhar and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, appearing for one of the Delhi-based petitioners Sameena Begum, alleged that she was threatened and asked to withdraw her petition challenging 'nikah halala' and polygamy among Muslims.
Nikah-halala is a practice intended to curb the incidence of divorce under which a man cannot remarry his former wife without her having to go through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced and observing a separation period called 'Iddat' before coming back to him.