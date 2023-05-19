



Supreme Court Defers "Scientific Survey" Of 'Shivling' At Gyanvapi Mosque

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine age of 'Shivling' found at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, underscoring that "we need to tread carefully in this matter".

The top court was hearing a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order of conducting a scientific survey to determine the age of the structure claimed to be a Shivling in the mosque in Varanasi using modern technology.