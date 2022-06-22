Support 'Daughter Of Odisha' As Prez: Naveen Patnaik Appeals To All Odisha MLAs

Ms Murmu will be up against the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Biju Janata Dal supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appealed to all legislators, across party lines, to unanimously vote for the 'daughter of Odisha' Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential elections.

"Appeal all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of #Odisha - Smt #DraupadiMurmu to the country's highest office," he said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Mr Patnaik had called it a proud moment for the people of the state.

"I was delighted when Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of Odisha," Mr Patnaik had said in a tweet while congratulating Ms Murmu on her candidature.

BJP president JP Nadda announced her name at a press conference following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

A former governor of Jharkhand, 64-year-old Ms Murmu, if elected, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to hold the position of President of India.

The presidential elections will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.