Supertech Twin Towers In Noida To Be Demolished On Sunday: All You Need To Know

Supertech's illegal twin towers will cease to exist this weekend. The buildings in Sector 9-A of Noida will be deolished on Sunday afternoon. At 2.30 pm on August 28, the demolition will take place using explosives.

Supertech twin towers demolition: How it all started

In 2014, the Residents' Welfare Association of Emerald Court Group Housing Society in UP's Noida filed a petition in Allahabad High Court against Supertech over the construction of two towers. The welfare association alleged that the twin towers were constructed in violation of the UP Apartments Act of 2010.

The twin towers– Ceyane (29 storeys) and Apex (32 storeys) towers – are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech, a prominent construction company in the Delhi-NCR region. Standing tall at nearly 100 metres – even higher than Qutub Minar – the twin towers house 857 flats. Of these, 600 had been sold.

While the Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition of the twin towers in 2014, Supertech appealed against the verdict in the Supreme Court.

However, seven years later in August 2021, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah upheld the HC order. As per the verdict, Supertech has been asked to raze the twin towers to the ground at their own cost within three months. The company has also been asked to refund those who have purchased flats in two months.

With the demolition being repeatedly deferred, earlier this month, the Supreme Court set August 28 as the date for the demolition of the towers.

Plan for demolition of Supertech twin towers

According to officials, over 3,700 kg of explosives will be used to raze the twin towers. Over a period of three weeks, the skeletal structures of the twin buildings were rigged with explosives for the scheduled implosion.

Edifice Engineering, the firm hired to demolish the twin towers, confirmed that the charging process - placing of explosives - was completed on Monday evening. “We had made a schedule to complete the charging process by August 26. We had kept a buffer period for ourselves in order to make sure that the work gets completed in any case well before the scheduled demolition at 2:30 pm on August 28," an Edifice official said.

Safety measures

Given the number of explosives and scale of demolition, over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies – areas likely to be affected by the demolition – will be evacuated ahead of the demolition on Sunday. Over 2,500 vehicles will also be removed. Additionally, emergency services will also be made available in the vicinity during the demolition process.

Additionally, an exclusion zone – an area of 450 metres in front of the twin towers – has been marked around the twin towers. This means that no person, vehicle or animal will be allowed within the zone, in light of the demolition. It will also be a “no fly zone” for drones.

Moreover, traffic movement would remain halted from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28 on a patch of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The razing, of the twin towers, is expected to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris. While a large part of it will be accommodated in the basement of the building itself, the rest will be processed scientifically in an isolated location within Noida.