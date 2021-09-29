'Demolish Only 1 Tower': Supertech Plea Over Supreme Court's Noida Order

Demolish only one tower, real estate developer Supertech today moved the Supreme Court against its demolition order of 40-storey twin towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida.

The towers house over 900 flats and were ordered to be demolished over the violation of construction by-laws.

Slamming the towers' illegal construction, the top court had ruled that there was collusion and an "unholy nexus" between Noida (New Okhla Industrial Development Area) authorities and the builders.

The top court had further ruled that the people who had bought homes in these projects must be refunded in two months, and the cost of demolition is to be borne by Supertech.

More to follow...