Noida Supertech Twin Towers' Demolition By May 22, Supreme Court Told

Demolition of the illegally raised twin 40-storied towers of real estate developer Supertech in Noida will be completed by May 22, Noida Authority informed the Supreme Court today. The work on the demolition has already started, it said.

The court has asked the Noida Authority and Supertech to comply with all timelines that have been stated in the authority's affidavit. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 17 where the authority has been directed to present an updated status report.

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant was hearing the matter.

On February 7, the Supreme Court had directed that the demolition of the twin towers built by real-estate major Supertech Ltd in violation of norms at its Emerald Court project in Noida should start within two weeks. The Supreme Court had also directed Supertech that refunds shall be paid to all homebuyers by February 28.

On January 17, the top court had approved the proposition for the demolition agency finalised by the Noida Authority. Supertech was asked to sign a contract with the agency, "Edifice", within a week.

Earlier, the court had pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders of refunding homebuyers who bought flats in the twin towers in Sector 93 of Noida and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for "playing truant with the court".

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court had directed Supertech to demolish the 40-storey twin towers within three months and gave directions to prosecute Noida officials involved in approving maps and building plans in violation of norms. It had also ordered a refund for all home buyers with 12 per cent interest.

The real estate major had informed the court that it would need more than the allotted three months to carry out a safe demolition process.