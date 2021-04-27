A Supermoon Is ''Little Bigger And Brighter Than Average''. Here's Why

The first supermoon of 2021 brought some cheer on Twitter amid the pandemic and people across the globe has been sharing pictures of the Monday night's Full Moon, which is also called the Super Pink Moon. This was the first of two supermoons of 2021. According to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the nodal body of the US space programme, a supermoon occurs when a Full Moon is at its closest point in its orbit around the Earth. The next supermoon would appear a month from now, on May 26, 2021. It will be a Full Flower supermoon, according to Old Farmers Almanac website. Full Moons get their names from local cultures and the harvest season.
First supermoon of 2021: Watch here
Tonight's full Moon is near its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit, so what does that mean? A supermoon! The Moon will appear a little bigger and brighter than average. https://t.co/leEJw6y4XMpic.twitter.com/ETub1yYArR— NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 26, 2021
2021's first supermoon shines over Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach 🌕 pic.twitter.com/Dscz1Vscqv— Reuters (@Reuters) April 27, 2021
Super Moon rising! #Dobbspic.twitter.com/B3tlf6eiTh— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) April 27, 2021
Pink #Supermoon rising over Charlottesville, VA this evening. And yes, it was really very pink ????????#vawx#stormhour#PinkMoonpic.twitter.com/UXB3AfyPuG— Peter Forister ⚡️????⚡️ (@forecaster25) April 27, 2021
Tonight's #supermoon is at its fullest— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) April 26, 2021
It is near its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit & seem bigger & brighter than usual
April's full moon is also known as the Pink Moon, as its appearance coincides with the flowering of a type of pink moss.pic.twitter.com/jvbanNOrF0
First supermoon of 2021: 5 interesting facts
- Not all Full Moons are supermoons. A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to the earth. This is known as the perigee
- The term supermoon was coined in 1979. Astronomers would call ''a perigean full moon a supermoon.''
- The shape of the moon's orbit changes over time due to the gravitational influence of the Sun and the other planets
- The closest Full Moon occured on November 13-14, 2016
- The April Full Moon is called the Pink Moon because it coincides with the early spring when phlox subulata, a perennial wildflower plant blooms. April's Full Moon is also known as the Fish Moon or Sprouting Grass Moon.