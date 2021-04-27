A Supermoon Is ''Little Bigger And Brighter Than Average''. Here's Why

Supermoon facts: Know about the first supermoon of 2021

The first supermoon of 2021 brought some cheer on Twitter amid the pandemic and people across the globe has been sharing pictures of the Monday night's Full Moon, which is also called the Super Pink Moon. This was the first of two supermoons of 2021. According to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the nodal body of the US space programme, a supermoon occurs when a Full Moon is at its closest point in its orbit around the Earth. The next supermoon would appear a month from now, on May 26, 2021. It will be a Full Flower supermoon, according to Old Farmers Almanac website. Full Moons get their names from local cultures and the harvest season.

First supermoon of 2021: Watch here

Tonight's full Moon is near its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit, so what does that mean? A supermoon! The Moon will appear a little bigger and brighter than average. https://t.co/leEJw6y4XMpic.twitter.com/ETub1yYArR — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 26, 2021

2021's first supermoon shines over Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach 🌕 pic.twitter.com/Dscz1Vscqv — Reuters (@Reuters) April 27, 2021

Tonight's #supermoon is at its fullest



It is near its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit & seem bigger & brighter than usual



April's full moon is also known as the Pink Moon, as its appearance coincides with the flowering of a type of pink moss.pic.twitter.com/jvbanNOrF0 — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) April 26, 2021

