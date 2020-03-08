Super Worm Moon 2020: Second Full Moon On Deck, All You Need To Know

Super Worm Moon will appear full for about three days (File)

After the first Supermoon of this year lighted up the sky on February 9, the second Supermoon is set to appear on March 9. Nicknamed as the "Worm Moon", the Supermoon will be best viewed on Monday evening. "Worm Moon" is the name given to the second Supermoon of 2020 or a celestial event when a full moon is closest to earth.

Here is everything you need to know about the "Worm Moon"

What is a Supermoon?

Like every planet, the Moon's orbit around the Earth is not circular; it is oval or elliptical. Which means the Moon comes closer and further from us as it revolves. When our satellite is closest to the earth and within a day or so of being full, it is called a Supermoon. The event causes the Moon to appear much larger and brighter. The term "Supermoon" was first coined in 1979 and soon became a widely popular term.

Why it is called the Worm Moon?

The naming process is essentially related with the native American regions and seasons. The tribes more to the south of North America has referred this event as Worm Moon because it is that time of the year when the soil would begin to thaw and the earthworm casts would be visible on the ground, marking the beginning of spring.

It is traditionally known by many names, including Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sap Moon, Sugar Moon, Lenten Moon, the Holi Festival, Medin Poya, a Supermoon, and the Purim holiday.

When Worm Moon will be visible?

March's full moon will appear full for about three days, from early Sunday to Wednesday morning. It will reach its peak fullness on Monday.

When will the next Supermoon appear?

On April 8, 2020, the Supermoon, "Super Pink Moon", will be visible.