Sukhbir Badal, Accused Of Religious Misconduct, Appears Before Top Sikh Body

A day after the Akal Takht declared him guilty of religious misconduct, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appeared before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs and sought an apology for the "mistakes" committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017.

Besides Mr Badal, his former Cabinet colleagues - Daljit Singh Cheema, Gulzar Singh Ranike and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon - and Mahesh Inder Grewal, advisor to the then chief minister, also submitted their written explanation to the Akal Takht.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Friday had held Mr Badal guilty of religious misconduct and declared him 'tankhaiya'.

After a meeting of the five Sikh head priests, the jathedar had asked Mr Badal to appear before the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs within 15 days to seek apology for the decisions he took as the deputy chief minister and as SAD chief that deeply harmed the image of the 'Panth' and caused damage to Sikh interests.

Mr Badal would remain a 'tankhaiya' until he apologises for his "sins", Mr Singh had said while pronouncing verdict from the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar.

The members of the Sikh community, who served as ministers in the Akali government from 2007-17, had also been directed to appear at the Akal Takht in person to submit their written explanation in 15 days, he said.

In his letter submitted to the Akal Takht secretariat on Saturday, Mr Badal wrote, "Being a humble Sikh of Guru, I accept the edict and bow my head humbly. Following the edict issued by the Akal Takht, I being a humble servant came to the Akal Takht and tender an apology with folded hands."

His former cabinet colleagues who also submitted their clarifications stated that they agreed with the clarification given by Mr Badal, hence they all were equally accountable for "mistakes" committed during the erstwhile SAD government.

They sought apology from the Akal Takht and said whatever the 'tankah' (religious punishment) awarded by the Akal Takht, they were ready to accept as a humble servant.

The former ministers submitted their letters separately and gave consent to undergo punishment to be awarded by the Akal Takht.

It is the prerogative of the Jathedar of the Akal Takht to call Mr Badal to appear before the five Sikh head priests who may award him religious punishment according to the Sikh tenets.

Mr Badal had earlier sought "unconditional forgiveness" for "all mistakes" committed when the SAD was in power in Punjab.

He had recently submitted his explanation after the Jathedar asked him to appear in person before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, following allegations levelled by the party's rebel leaders, who have asked him to step down.

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, had appeared before the jathedar on July 1 and sought forgiveness for "four mistakes" committed during the party's government between 2007 and 2017.

Earlier this month, the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar had released a copy of the three-page letter that Mr Badal submitted to the Jathedar on the rebel leaders' accusations, on July 24.

A section of party leaders have revolted against Mr Badal, asking him to step down.

Mr Badal, in his letter, had said he and his companions will accept with humility every order issued by the Akal Takht, according to 'Gurmat' traditions.

He also attached a copy of an October 2015 letter written by his father and the-then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal to the Akal Takht regarding "some tragic incidents" that took place in Punjab from 2007 to 2015.

Incidents related to the theft of a 'bir (copy)' of the Guru Ganth Sahib, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari had taken place in Faridkot in 2015 when the Shiromani Akali Dal was in power.

During the anti-sacrilege protests in Faridkot, two persons were killed and several injured in police firing.

The rebel leaders, referring to the 2015 sacrilege incidents, had said the then government could not ensure punishment to the guilty.

They had also mentioned the 2007 blasphemy case registered against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for allegedly imitating the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

Mr Badal allegedly used his influence to ensure that the Dera chief was pardoned in the blasphemy case, they said.

In 2015, the Akal Takht pardoned the Dera chief based on a written apology. However, bowing to pressure from the Sikh community and hardliners, it annulled its decision.

