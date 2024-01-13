Bengaluru CEO Taken To Goa Apartment Where She Allegedly Killed Her Son

Suchana Seth hasn't confessed to killing her son yet.

Suchana Seth, the CEO of a start-up who is accused of killing her four-year-old son, was taken to the service apartment in Goa where she had stayed to recreate the crime scene.

Police said this was required as part of the investigation into the matter.

Sources said Suchana, at the crime spot, revealed details that may lead to finding the motive behind the child's murder.

The 39-year-old CEO of the Bengaluru start-up showed police the spot in the apartment where she had attempted suicide, it's learnt.

Police, however, said she hasn't confessed to killing her son yet.

Earlier this week, a note was recovered from the belongings of the Bengaluru CEO in which she had written about her bitter relationship with her estranged husband.

Suchana is accused of murdering her son in a hotel room in Goa, reportedly over a bitter custody battle with her husband. She will undergo a medical examination as well as a psychological evaluation.

Police sources said that she has not been cooperating with the investigation and has shown "no remorse" so far.

She checked into the apartment in Candolim on January 6 and stayed there till January 8. She allegedly killed her son in the apartment and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi on Monday, police said.

When the apartment staff went to clean the room, they found blood stains on a towel. The staff immediately informed the police and told them that she carried an unusually heavy bag, and her son was not seen with her.