'Won't Tolerate...': Manipur Chief Minister After 3rd Attack On BJP Leader's House

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday condemned the attack on BJP leader Michael Lamjathang Haokip's house in the state, and said such actions won't be tolerated and the perpetrators will be held to account.

He further asserted that the Manipur government will also take action against the officers who failed to ensure security despite warning of potential threats.

"I strongly condemn the arson attack at Shri Michael Lamjathang Haokip's parents' residence for the third time today. The repeated targeting of our people (Thadou in this case), often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Moreover, action will be taken against the concerned officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats," he added.

Manipur BJP spokesperson T Michael Lamjathang Haokip's house was vandalised and set on fire in Churachandpur district today. Haokip belongs to the Thadou tribe community.

On August 27 also, Haokip's house was attacked, after which Biren Singh said that the attack was a direct challenge to the unity and integrity of the state.

He said, "The attack carried out on the family members of Michael Lamjathang, a leader of the Thadou community, one of the oldest among the ethnic tribes of Manipur, as well as a BJP spokesperson, by vandalising his house was an act of cowardice."

Manipur Cabinet Minister, Govindas Konthoujam, also condemned the incident and said that the attack is on the entire Thadou community.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric attack on Thadou student leader and BJP Manipur Spokesperson Michael Lamjathang Haokip in Peniel village, Churachandpur. This cowardly act of violence against his home and family is not just an assault on an individual but on the entire Thadou community and our civilization. Such heinous acts expose the mentality of those who, are unable to engage in logical debate and resort to violence. We must stand united against such attempts to silence voices through fear," he said.

