BJP-Backed Rajya Sabha Candidate Claims He Has 4 Rajasthan Congress Votes

Subhash Chandra, the media baron contesting as an Independent in the Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan, has claimed that he is going to win through crossvoting by Congress MLAs. He also had a message for Congress's Sachin Pilot, the aspirant for the top job in the state.

Pointing out that Mr Pilot's father, Rajesh Pilot, was his friend, Mr Chandra said Sachin Pilot has an opportunity now, as a "young and popular leader".

"He can use this as an opportunity to take revenge or send a message. If Sachin Pilot misses this opportunity, he will not be able to become a Chief Minister till 2028," he added.