Sub-Inspector Charged For Trying To Harass Woman In Rajasthan: Police

The woman alleged that the sub-inspector tried to harass her when she had gone to the police station

A sub-inspector was booked for allegedly attempting to harass a 30-year-old woman, an official said Wednesday.

Posted at the Dangipura police station in Jhalawar district, SHO Raju Udaiwal was booked following an order by a court on the complaint of the woman.

The woman, in a complaint to police, had stated that she was called at the Dangipura police station by Raju Udaiwal on April 18 this year to record her statement in a case lodged by her family against a neighbour, police said.

The woman alleged that the SHO, while recording her statement, attempted to harass her, senior officer Ram Murti Joshi said.

On the directions of Mr Joshi, a case was registered Tuesday night against SHO Raju Udaiwal under Section 354 of the IPC, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Hakim.

Further investigation into the matter had been handed over to the Khanpur circle officer, he added.