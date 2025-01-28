Stunning Drone Visual Shows Massive Crowd Of Devotees At Maha Kumbh Mela

At least 15 crore people have taken a dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam since the Maha Kumbh Mela began in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj over two weeks ago. With Mauni Amavasya and the second Amrit Snan on Wednesday, the festival continues to draw millions to the holy city, where the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati takes place.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela has already seen immense crowds at the ghats. The festival, held once every 12 years, is expected to draw over 45 crore people from across the globe. Drone footage of the site, shared by news agency ANI, shows massive crowds gathering for the spiritual dip.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Drone visuals of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra, Triveni Sangam, ahead of the second Amrit Snan due tomorrow on the occassion of Mauni Amavasya.



In the first 15 days of #Mahakumbh2025 that began on January 13th - Paush Purnima, over 15 crore devotees have… pic.twitter.com/aguG250SCx — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

Authorities have stepped up security for the ongoing event, deploying boats, underwater drones, and tethered drones to ensure the safety and management of the massive crowds. Over 2,500 AI-powered cameras, including those with facial recognition technology, have enhanced real-time surveillance.

For Mauni Amavasya, there are special entry and exit points at Prayagraj Junction, Naini Junction, Cheoki Station, and Subedarganj Station. To further streamline passenger movement, colour-coded shelters have been created at all stations, providing designated areas for unreserved passengers based on their destination.

Moreover, a special holding area at Khusro Bagh has been prepared to accommodate up to 1 lakh people. The railway authorities have also set up reserved and unreserved ticket counters, mobile ticketing services, and ATMs at these shelters to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

The Shahi Snan will occur tomorrow, January 29, for Mauni Amavasya and again on February 3 for Basant Panchami. Other important dates include the Maghi Purnima Snan on February 12 and the concluding Maha Shivratri Snan on February 26, 2025. These bathing rituals are believed to purify the soul and are significant spiritual events during the Mela.

The Mahakumbh's grandeur has even caught the attention of NASA astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station (ISS), who shared stunning images of the event from space, calling it the biggest human gathering on Earth.

In addition to spiritual offerings, the festival has seen extensive infrastructural development, with 1,50,000 tents set up for pilgrims and over 4,50,000 new electricity connections installed. The Indian Railways is running 98 special trains to manage the transportation of devotees, completing over 3,300 trips.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have taken part in the rituals. The event has also drawn global attention, with pilgrims from different countries travelling thousands of miles to experience the spiritual energy of the religious gathering. The festival will conclude on February 26.