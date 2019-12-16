'Stunned' By Officials' No-Show, Bengal Governor Turns To Mamata Banerjee

Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted on the no-show by Bengal officials. (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "personally update" him on the situation in the state amid protests against the citizenship law, delivering the latest chapter in their long-running feud. Mr Dhankhar also tweeted that he was "stunned" that two top officials did not show up to brief him.

"In view of the enormity of the situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP (Director General of Police) thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them," the Governor tweeted after the no-show by the top bureaucrat and top police officer.

"Am stunned that in spite of request made neither Chief Secretary nor Director General of Police have come to brief and update me on the current painful situation in the State. This is surely not acceptable given the enormity of situation," Mr Dhankhar tweeted.

.@MamataOfficial. In view of enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 16, 2019

In the morning, Governor Dhankhar had tweeted that he was extremely anguished at Mamata Banerjee's "unconstitutional and inflammatory" actions, after she announced a protest march in Kolkata against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Chief Minister led the march from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral house of Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata.

Addressing a meeting after the march ended at Jorasanko, Ms Banerjee announced that the centre could bring the citizenship law in her state only "over her dead body".

"As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body," she said.

Ms Banerjee also asserted "no one will be ousted from the state".

Over the next three days, the Chief Minister will participate in various protests to demand the scrapping of the citizenship law.

"I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation," Mr Dhankhar tweeted.