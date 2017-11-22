Students Will Learn 'Correct History' Of Padmini: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who opposed the screening of Padmavati in the state, today said the story of the 13th Century Rajput Queen should be part of school curriculum from next year so that students learn "correct history". The chief minister has already announced an award in the name of the Queen of Chittor."The life saga of Rajmata Padmavati would be included in the school curriculum from the next (academic) session so that the coming generations could know her sacrifice and bravery. (This way) the coming generation could know the correct history," Mr Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India at a programme organised by a Rajput group in Ujjain.Rajput groups have staged violent protests demanding a ban on the film. They contend that it distorts history and presents the queen, seen as a heroic figure, in a bad light by implying a romance between her and Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan obsessed with her. The film-makers have denied the allegation. They also said the film was based not on history, but an epic poem, Padmavat, written in 16th Century by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.The programme had been organised to honour Mr Chouhan for his announcement banning the screening of "Padmavati" earlier this week. The producers have already deferred the release of the film, which is yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification, popularly known as the censor board. The Supreme Court has nixed two appeals to ban the movie, saying it is yet to receive clearance from the censor board.On Monday, Mr Chouhan had announced the institution of 'Rashtramata Padmavati Award' for those doing "outstanding work for protecting the honour of women" and the 'Maharana Pratap Award' for bravery.He had also promised that a memorial to Queen Padmini would be built on a site in state capital Bhopal, where a memorial for soldiers has been proposed.