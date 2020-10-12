Students Who Missed NEET Due To Covid Allowed To Take It On Wednesday

Student who could not appear for NEET medical entrance exam last month due to COVID-19 or because they were staying in containment zones can take the exam on October 14, Wednesday, the Supreme Court said today.

The results for the highly competitive exams will be declared on Friday, October 16.

The NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) was held on September 12.

Several states had called for NEET and JEE (for admission to IITs) to be deferred, given the rising COVID-19 cases. The Supreme Court twice rejected petitions to defer the exams, once by students and the second time by opposition-ruled states.

The government decided to ahead with the two crucial exams, saying it is to ensure that students don't lost an academic year.

Several important exams, including NEET and JEE, were postponed this year due to the pandemic.

NEET, which is a pen and paper-based test unlike JEE, was deferred twice due to the pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.