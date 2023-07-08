IIT Aspirant From UP, 17, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota: Cops

The student, who was from Uttar Pradesh, had shifted to Kota just two months ago (Representational)

A 17-year-old student allegedly died by suicide today in Rajasthan's Kota, the police said.

The student, who was from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, had shifted to Kota just two months ago, officials said, adding that he was taking coaching classes to crack the tough IIT JEE.

He had been staying at a paying guest accommodation in Kota with a friend. The student allegedly died by suicide while his friend was out of town, police said.

The student's roommate returned to their room early this morning and found the door locked. He informed the neighbours and the police who then broke into the room. "The student was found hanging in the room," officials said.

Police said they are investigating the case.

Kota has seen a high number of deaths by suicide of students preparing to crack extremely demanding and competitive national exams.

Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by students were registered in Kota. This year as well, the number has reached 15.

Kota is renowned for housing prominent coaching centres that train students to crack competitive exams for entry to engineering and medical courses in top institutions.

Sources say the Rajasthan government is planning to bring a law to regulate coaching centres. The state government wants to take an aptitude test of students to see if they are prepared to take medical and engineering exams before enrolling at Kota's coaching centres.