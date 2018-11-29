Students Aged 25 Years, Above Can Take NEET Entrance Test in 2019

The top court has directed to extend the deadline to submit the application forms by a week

Students Aged 25 Years, Above Can Take NEET Entrance Test in 2019

Top court is hearing petitions that have challenged the upper age limit being 25 years


 

Candidates aged 25 years and above can appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET for admissions to undergraduate medical courses for the year 2019, the Supreme Court ruled today.

The top court has directed the National Testing agency which conducts the examination to extend the deadline to submit the application forms by a week to enable the age-barred students to take the entrance test.

However, the admission to the courses will be based on the final ruling by the top court presently hearing petitions that have challenged the upper age limit being 25 years for the  undergraduate medical courses entrance test.

