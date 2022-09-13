Student, 19, Found Dead At University In Haryana, Family Alleges Ragging

The body has been sent for post-mortem to Sonipat's civil hospital, a police official said.

A 19-year-old student of a university in Haryana's Sonipat has been found dead. While police have said they are probing all angles, the student's family has alleged that he had been facing ragging on campus and had been upset.

Sanskaar Chaturvedi, a resident of Gujarat's Vadodara, was a second year business administration student at the university.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed after the teenager's sister registered a complaint, police said.

"We don't know what caused his death. He was stressed as he had been facing ragging in the university. The circumstances behind his death must be investigated. We request the authorities to find the cause behind his death," Samarth Chaturvedi, the teenager's cousin, said.

"We are investigating the matter and looking at all possible angles", the police officer added.