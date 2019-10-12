Stubble Burning Continues In Haryana Despite Ban, FIR Against Defaulters

The National Green Tribunal had banned crop residue burning in Haryana.

Despite Haryana government's ban, the incidents of stubble farming continue in the region. Over 120 cases of stubble burning have been reported, the Karnal agricultural authority reported. An FIR has also been filed against the defaulters.



"So far, we have identified 20 places and have sent the request to 35 police stations to get the revenue records of these farmers. An FIR has been registered against them," Aditya Dabas, the Deputy Director of Karnal's agriculture department said.



"All the villages has been alerted about the stubble burning. We are also running campaigns to create awareness among the masses with the help of Panchayats, Nation Service Scheme volunteers," he added.



Last year, NASA released images of farm fires from Punjab and Haryana showing crop residue burning as the cause of air pollution.



In December 2015, the National Green Tribunal had banned crop residue burning in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Burning crop residue is a crime under the Indian Penal Code and the Air and Pollution Control Act of 1981.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that stubble burning in neighbouring states is oen of the leading causes of air pollution in the national capital. In response, BJP MLA from Rohtak constituency Manish Grover alleged that Mr Kejriwal's claims were false and he had done nothing to improve the condition.



"In the last five years, Arvind Kejriwal has done nothing to improve the condition. He is just fooling people. Haryana government is making efforts to curb stubble burning. We are taking the crop residue from the farmers so that they don't burn it. We are running awareness campaigns," Mr Grover said while speaking to ANI in Karnal.



Mr Kejriwal said that he hopes all institutions and agencies, including the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, will take measures to control air pollution.



"Pollution in the city reduced by 25 per cent in the earlier part of the year," the Delhi chief minister has tweeted earlier.



"The burning of stubble in neighboring states in October and November is resulting in severe pollution. The smoke has started affecting Delhi's air quality. We have been taking every possible step to check it."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.