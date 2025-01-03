Stricter Pollution Curbs Under GRAP 3 Reimposed In Delhi

With air quality worsening again, stricter pollution curbs under GRAP 3 were reimposed in Delhi and surrounding areas, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM), the Centre's pollution watchdog, said on Friday.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle air pollution based on the severity of the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that GRAP's Stage III measures must be implemented if the AQI exceeds 350 and Stage IV measures reintroduced if it surpasses 400. Stage III and Stage IV were activated on December 16 after AQI levels hit 401.

"The Sub-Committee observed that the AQI of Delhi is exhibiting an increasing trend, crossed 350 in the morning today and has been recorded 371 at 4:OO PM owing to dense fog, low mixing height, variable winds and unfavourable meteorological conditions," said the Centre's pollution watchdog.

The forecast from the weather office suggests a "likelihood of the AQI of Delhi to particularly remain in this adverse range for the coming days", said the watchdog.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality -- Stage 1 for "poor" Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for "very poor" AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for "severe" AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for "severe plus" AQI (more than 450).