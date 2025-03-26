Stray Cattle Brings Chief Minister's Convoy To Sudden Halt On Delhi Flyover

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's convoy made an emergency stop on the Haiderpur flyover this morning as half a dozen stray cattle blocked the road. Seeing the stray cows, she got out of her car and asked the officials to find a shelter for the animals.

A major accident was averted as the driver applied brakes on time, seeing the stray cattle on the flyover, news agency IANS cited an eyewitness as saying.

#WATCH | Shalimar Bagh: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta instructed the concerned authorities to find proper shelter for stray cattle found on Haiderpur flyover.



A video from the Chief Minister's Office showed her enquiring about the animals on the flyover. She spent about 15 minutes on the flyover, waiting for the stray cows to give way to her car.

The Chief Minister later asked the officials to implement measures to prevent stray cattle from wandering on the road and flyovers. She also directed them to ensure that a proper shelter was arranged for the stray cattle.

The incident occurred when Ms Gupta was touring different parts of Delhi a day after presenting the city's largest-ever budget of Rs 1 lakh crore. She went around constituencies and listened to people's grievances.

While inspecting metro pillars, she objected to posters and hoardings hanging from them and asked the officials to remove those. She said such acts must be discouraged since such banners destroy the city's beautiful landscape.