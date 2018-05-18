Strategic Road In Arunachal Pradesh Now Links Directly To India-China Border The road, about 80 km in length, passes through tough terrains and took nine years to construct.

The Border Roads Organisation or BRO has made another major achievement by building a road which links the strategically important Tama Chung Chung-Taksing Axis near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.



The road, about 80 km in length, passes through tough terrains and took nine years to construct.



The construction was a daunting task for engineers as the region receives rain for almost nine months each year. Besides, stiff terrain made it difficult to carry materials to the site of construction.



BRO's commander Colonel Tanish Kumar on Thursday said that a team of its officials has travelled on the road and verified the spot.



The BRO has been building roads in such strategic and tough terrain its birth in 1960.



(With inputs from ANI)



