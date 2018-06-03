Storm Warning For Uttar Pradesh, Heavy Rain Likely In Northeast: 10 Facts

A hoarding collapsed during a thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Friday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied by gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, the weather department has warned. The districts that could be hit by thunderstorm or dust storm include Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Meerut, Bijnore, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Rain has also been forecast in parts of Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.