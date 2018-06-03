Storm Warning For Uttar Pradesh, Heavy Rain Likely In Northeast: 10 Facts

A hoarding collapsed during a thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied by gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, the weather department has warned. The districts that could be hit by thunderstorm or dust storm include Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Meerut, Bijnore, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Rain has also been forecast in parts of Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.
Here are the top 10 points in this story:
At least 17 people died and 11 others were injured after a thunderstorm hit parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Most of the deaths were caused due to house collapse and falling of trees, the state government said.
Moradabad in western Uttar Pradesh was the most affected district, with seven deaths reported. Three people lost their lives in Sambhal district, a spokesperson for the Uttar Pradesh government said.
The districts of Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Badaun saw two deaths each due to the storm, while one death happened in Amorha district, said the state government directing the district administrations to speedily distribute relief.
A dust storm and rain had devastated parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan last month, killing over 100 people. 73 deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh, of which 43 people die in Agra alone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted his condolences and directed government officials to coordinate with the state governments to help those affected by the storm.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who did an aerial survey of the affected areas seemed to blame the weather department for 'not issuing timely alert'.
Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan today, with Sriganganagar being the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius. Churu was the second hottest place, with the mercury touching 47 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.
While Bikaner registered a maximum temperature of 46.7 degrees, Kota, Barmer, Pilani and Jaipur recorded a maximum in the range of 43.7 to 45 degrees Celsius. Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two pockets in west Rajasthan, according to the weather department's forecast.
Hot weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana today. Narnaul in Mahendragarh district of Haryana sizzled at 44.6 degrees Celsius. While Punjab's Amritsar touched a high of 40.7 degrees, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature off 39 degrees.
During the next 24 hours, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said the weather department.