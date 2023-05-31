Stop Blocking Roads, Don't Violate Curfew: Manipur Chief Minister

N Biren Singh urged the people of Manipur not to block roads or violate curfews.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today appealed for peace as ethnic violence rages for nearly a month in the northeastern state. Pointing to the hardships faced by civilians, he urged the people of his state not to block roads or violate curfews.

"In order to save lives and property of innocent civilians, and to assuage the hardship faced in relief camps, I appeal to the people of Manipur not to cause roadblocks and hindrances on free movement of security personnel and relief material," he said.

The Chief Minister said the violating of curfews and roads blockages are leading to hardships to the people.

"Such roadblocks are increasing the hardship of our already traumatized people in relief camps, including pregnant women and young children by halting movement of health personnel, medicine, food, milk and water meant for them," he said.

He also called for surrendering arms that were snatched from security personnel and warned of legal action if anyone is found with unauthorised weapons.

The Chief Minister's appeal comes amid central and state efforts to quell the violence that broke out between the Meiteis and the Kukis on May 3.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the violence-hit districts yesterday and met security officials and the leaders of the civil society organisations