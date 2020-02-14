Stones Thrown At Left Leader Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Near Arrah In Bihar

Left leader Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy has come under yet another attack in Bihar. The former student leader was travelling from Buxar to Arrah on Friday when stones were thrown at his convoy. This was the eighth such attack in weeks against Mr Kumar, who has been protesting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act across Bihar.

On Tuesday, the convoy of Mr Kumar, who has been travelling the state as part of his 'Jan Gan Man Yatra', had come under attack in Gaya. Prior to reaching the venue of a public meeting, the convoy was attacked by a group of motorcyclists who hurled stones at the vehicles, leaving the window panes of Mr Singh's car shattered.

The former leader of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union -- one of the sharpest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- has also been a foremost protester against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.