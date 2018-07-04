Steep Hike In Support Price For Summer Crops, Paddy Gets Biggest Boost

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised in the budget to set MSP at 1.5 times the cost of production.

Amid growing pressure from farmer associations as well as the opposition over its promise of fixing the minimum support price (MSP) for crops at 1.5 times the production cost, the Narendra Modi government today cleared a list of minimum support price for 14 summer (kharif) crops, the biggest in its tenure. The minimum support price for paddy has been hiked by 1.5 times and the rest by approximately 50 per cent.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in February, while presenting his fourth budget in the Modi government, had promised to set MSP at 1.5 times the cost of production.

Called it a "historic decision" by the NDA government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it will give a "big boost" to the economy. The move, that will cost over Rs15,000 crore in public funds, comes less than a year before the national election.

मुझे अत्यंत खुशी हो रही है कि किसान भाइयों-बहनों को सरकार ने लागत के 1.5 गुना MSP देने का जो वादा किया था, आज उसे पूरा किया गया है। फसलों के न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य में इस बार ऐतिहासिक वृद्धि की गई है। सभी किसान भाइयों-बहनों को बधाई। - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2018

The MSP is like a shock absorber by the government to safeguard farmers against any sudden fall in produce prices. The MSP is a guaranteed price for their produce. However, for the consumers, it could result in food inflation.

The last year saw massive protests by farmer associations across the country over MSP and loan waivers among other demands. The juggernaut, which started with Madhya Pradesh where six farmers were killed in police firing last summer, moved to other agrarian states where farmers destroyed fresh produce in symbolic protest before it took shape of the colossal Kisan Long March in Maharastra this year where about 50,000 farmers walked 180 km from Nasik to Mumbai.

It was followed by the 10-day "Gaon Bandh" last month during which thousands of farmers across the country refused to send supply of fruits, vegetables and dairy products to cities.

According to the new list, the MSP of paddy (common grade) has been increased by Rs 200 to Rs 1,750 per quintal, while that of Grade A variety by Rs 160 per quintal to Rs 1,750. The hike in paddy MSP will increase the food subsidy bill by over Rs 11,000 crore based on procurement figure of the 2016-17 marketing year (October-September).

The MSP of cotton (medium staple) has been increased to Rs 5,150 from Rs 4,020 and that of cotton (long staple) to Rs 5,450 from 4,320 per quintal.

In pulses, tur MSP has been raised to Rs 5,675 per quintal from Rs 5,450, and that of moong to Rs 6,975 per quintal from Rs 5,575. Urad (lentils)MSP has been hiked to Rs 5,600 from Rs 5,400 per quintal marketing year (October-September).

The Food Corporation of India (FCI), the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of grains, buys wheat and rice from farmers at MSP and supplies them under the food security law.

Paddy is the main kharif (summer sown) crop, the sowing of which has already begun with the onset of southwest monsoon. India is estimated to have harvested a record grains production at 279.51 million tonnes in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June) on all-time high output of rice, wheat, coarse cereals and pulses.

The announcement of higher MSP coupled with forecast of normal monsoon this year could further boost the produce.