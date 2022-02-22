Stay In Touch With Our Embassy: Minister's Advice To Indians In Ukraine

India has called for a resolution of the Ukraine-Russia crisis through diplomatic dialogue

Get in touch with the Indian embassy, the junior minister in the Ministry of External Affairs advised Indians stuck in Ukraine as Russia's Vladimir Putin ordered his military to enter Russian-controlled areas of southeast Ukraine following a decision to recognise two rebel territories as independent states, escalating the crisis.

"There is no need to panic, the Government of India has issued an advisory. All Indians, stay in touch with our embassy," said Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State.

Indian embassy in Ukraine again asked Indian students to leave the east European nation temporarily.

About queries by Indian students about online classes by medical universities in Ukraine, the embassy said it is engaged with respective authorities on the matter.

"Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," the mission added in a fresh advisory.

Two days ago, New Delhi had asked its citizens whose stay "is not deemed essential", and students to leave Ukraine temporarily. Family members of Indian embassy staff in Ukraine will also be sent home, sources told NDTV.

"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," the India embassy said over the weekend.

At a UN Security Council meeting following the Russian decision, India voiced concern over the escalating tension along the Russia-Ukraine border and called for de-escalation of the situation and resolution of the crisis through diplomatic dialogue.