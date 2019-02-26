'Statue Of Unity' Sculptor Had A Role In National War Memorial Design

The National War memorial was inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday.

The six bronze murals located in the Veerta Chakra zone at the National War Memorial, depicting famous battles fought by the armed forces, have been created by noted artist Ram Sutar, also credited with designing the Statue of Unity'.

Dedicated to the nation on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the memorial's design draws inspiration from the ''Chakravyuh'' formation and boasts of four thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre bearing the eternal flame.

The Noida-based sculptor, a Padma Bhushan-recipient who attended the inauguration ceremony also made created the busts of 21 awardees of the Param Veer Chakra (PVC), country's highest wartime gallantry medal which dot the Param Yoddha Sthal built close to the main memorial.

"After the ''Statue of Unity'' project, this was another project that I am proud of. I have tried to depict the war scenes to replicate a battlefield," Mr Sutar told news agency PTI.

The artist's other iconic works include a towering 70-ft statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Patna.

The layout of the National War memorial located behind the India Gate canopy and across the National Stadium consists of four concentric circles, radially outwards, namely the ''Amar Chakra'' or Circle of Immortality, ''Veerta Chakra or Circle of Bravery, ''Tyag Chakra'' or Circle of Sacrifice and ''Rakshak Chakra'' or Circle of Protection.

The Veerta Chakra zone facing the 156.5-m obelisk is housed inside the sunken area, and a flight of steps takes visitors down to it from the surface level.