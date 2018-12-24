Statue Of Unity Now Gets A Chopper Ride. Here's How Much It Will Cost

A 10-minute helicopter ride of the Statue of Unity will cost Rs 2,900.

Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, can now enjoy helicopter service for an aerial view of the 182-metre tall structure.

The helicopter services was launched at Kevadia on Sunday. Fifty nine visitors and six media persons have used the service so far. A 10-minute ride of the statue will cost Rs 2,900.

Visitors can enjoy the panoramic view of the Statue of Unity, Sardar Sarovar Dam, Narmada River and the Satpura and Vindhya hills.

Billed as the tallest in the world, the Statue of Unity was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 at Kevadiya in Narmada district. It has been attracting a large number of tourists since.

During the first 11 days of its opening, the monument has already been visited by around 1.3 lakh tourists, news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting a source.

The Gujarat government built the 180-feet statue of Sardar Patel at a cost of around Rs. 3,000 crore.

The statue is being touted as the latest in Gujarat's list of tourist attractions. In fact, the Gujarat government has written to the chief ministers of all states to consider setting up guest houses near the Statue of Unity.

On an average, 15,000 visitors visit the statue every day, according to the state government.