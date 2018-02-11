Start-Up Wins $25,000 For Innovative Way To Help The Hearing-Impaired Team Bleetech emerged winners at the second edition of the Enable Makeathon organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross, winning $25,000

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Paralympian Deepa Malik said stigma around persons with disabilities should be removed New Delhi: Team Bleetech, a group of students from Mumbai, have developed an innovative solution for the hearing-impaired. With this technology, people with hearing impairment can ask questions in sign language using their phones and receive responses.



For making the technology accessible to the underprivileged, Bleetech emerged winners at the second edition of the Enable Makeathon organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), winning $25,000.



Enable Makeathon aims to develop prototypes and affordable solutions for challenges faced by persons with disabilities, particularly those living in rural areas.



"We are proud to develop a product at its core is a social innovation. The device is connected to the user's phone via Bluetooth, where all the sounds are pre-recorded and stored. The capacity of the device increases as the collection of pre-recorded sounds grows. The device can also be used independently as a smartphone application," said Team BleeTech.



Paralympian Deepa Malik said, "It is important that stigma around persons with disabilities are removed. Social inclusion in every sphere of life is important to ensure that those with disabilities progress."



After receiving almost 100 entries, the Enable Makeathon Challenge saw nine teams from India and around the world demonstrating their innovative solutions to address the needs of persons with disabilities.



Tarun Sarwal, Head of Innovation, ICRC said, "Through the Enable Makeathon Challenge, we wanted to provide a platform for innovators to use their expertise in building locomotive devices that would help people with disabilities living in rural India. Inclusive solutions that are much needed for persons with disabilities."



Team GameAble came second for gesture recognition-based control software that provides access to persons with disabilities, enabling them to play video games like their peers, while Team Nonspec emerged third for developing a rapidly adjustable below-the-knee prosthetic system that is dynamic, affordable and lightweight. They won $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.





