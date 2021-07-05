Stan Swamy, 84-Year-Old Activist Arrested Under Anti-terror Law, Dies

Stan Swamy was being treated at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, following a court order on May 28.

Activist Stan Swamy, arrested under an anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case last year, has died, his lawyer informed the Bombay High Court on Monday. The 84-year-old Jesuit priest had been on ventilator support since yesterday.

Stan Swamy was being treated at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, following a court order on May 28.

Last week, Stan Swamy had filed a fresh plea for bail in the High Court, challenging a section of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) that imposes stringent conditions for bail to an accused charged under the Act.

Stan Swamy and his co-accused in the Elgar case had repeatedly complained of inadequate health facilities in the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, where they were lodged as undertrials.

