'He Deserved Justice...': Rahul Gandhi Joins Tribute For Father Stan Swamy

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor were among dozens of political leaders, journalists and civil society members to mourn the death of Stan Swamy - the 84-year-old activist arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, and charged under draconian anti-terror law UAPA.

Widely seen as an icon fighting for the rights of Jharkhand's tribal populations, Stan Swamy had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease before being jailed, and contracted COVID-19 while in prison.

He had approached the courts repeatedly, complaining of inadequate health facilities and neglect by prison officials in ensuring basic medical aid, tests, hygiene and social distancing.

In May, Stan Swamy had told the Bombay High Court that his health had consistently declined, and that if the current situation continued, he "would die soon".

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Father Stan Swamy. He deserved justice and humaneness," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Father Stan Swamy.



He deserved justice and humaneness. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 5, 2021

"Who in the apparatus of the Indian state will be held responsible for this tragedy? Make no mistake - it is the Indian state that killed Fr. Stan Swamy, who was such a passionate crusader for social justice," Jairam Ramesh said.

Who in the apparatus of the Indian state will be held responsible for this tragedy? Make no mistake — it is the Indian state that killed Fr. Stan Swamy, who was such a passionate crusader for social justice. https://t.co/gAbZL2Y8aI — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 5, 2021

"Deeply pained & outraged at the death of Father Stan Swamy. A jesuit priest & social activist he tirelessly helped the marginalised. Draconian UAPA custody, inhuman treatment since October 2020 with no charge established. Accountability must be fixed for this murder in custody," CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said.

Deeply pained & outraged at the death of Father Stan Swamy.

A jesuit priest & social activist he tirelessly helped the marginalised.

Draconian UAPA custody, inhuman treatment since October 2020 with no charge established.

Accountability must be fixed for this murder in custody. pic.twitter.com/iQ8XrfRb9n — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 5, 2021

"This is nothing less than murder by the State of one of the gentlest & kindest men I have known. Unfortunately our judicial system is also complicit in this," lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan said.

This is nothing less than murder by the State of one of the gentlest & kindest men I have known. Unfortunately our judicial system is also complicit in thishttps://t.co/r7DPK2DH87 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 5, 2021

"Father Stan Swamy, we as a country killed you. My head hangs in shame. Rest in peace Father, hero, champion of human rights," journalist Rana Ayyub tweeted.

Father Stan Swamy, we as a country killed you. My head hangs in shame. Rest in peace Father, hero, champion of human rights. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) July 5, 2021

"84-year-old Jesuit Father #StanSwamy has passed away. Let us not talk about this as mere death. This is a judicial murder--and everyone is complicit: NIA, Modi- Shah, the judiciary that never saw the nonsense-upon-stilts which was Bhima Koregaon case, jails, ruling class & media," Meena Kandasamy, a columnist with The New York Times and the Guardian, said.

84-year-old Jesuit Father #StanSwamy has passed away. Let us not talk about this as mere death. This is a judicial murder--and everyone is complicit: NIA, Modi- Shah, the judiciary that never saw the nonsense-upon-stilts which was Bhima Koregaon case, jails, ruling class & media pic.twitter.com/P8x2PHhBce — Meena Kandasamy | #BJPKilledStanSwamy (@meenakandasamy) July 5, 2021

"Just heard that Father Stan Swamy passed away. The Indian Government and our insensitive Judiciary are responsible for all that he went through towards the end of his life," award-winning Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna tweeted.

Just heard that Father Stan Swamy passed away. The Indian Government and our insensitive Judiciary are responsible for all that he went through towards the end of his life. — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) July 5, 2021

"The last I read about the octogenarian activist, the late Stan Swamy which made me tear up, was that he'd requested for a straw/sipper as he was unable to drink water due to Parkinson's. And his request was denied! What a shame! What a shame!" actress Richa Chadha said.

The last I read about the octogenarian activist, the late Stan Swamy which made me tear up, was that he'd requested for a straw/sipper as he was unable to drink water due to Parkinson's. And his request was denied!

What a shame! What a shame! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 5, 2021

Stan Swamy, who worked with tribal communities in Jharkhand for over five decades, was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with links to Naxals, especially the banned CPI (Maoists).

Last month, the NIA opposed his bail request; they said there was no "conclusive proof" of his ailments. The agency alleged Stan Swamy was a Maoist who plotted to cause unrest in the country.

The Elgar Parishad case relates to an event on December 31, 2017, at Koregaon-Bhima near Pune, which was followed by violence and arson that left one person dead.

Investigators claim that activists at the event made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements that led to the violence.

Stan Swamy was arrested from his home in Ranchi by a team of NIA officials from Delhi. Several other prominent activists were also arrested, and have been jailed for over two years as they await a trial.

Stan Swamy, who had many health problems including Parkinson's, was the oldest to be arrested.