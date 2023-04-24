Fresh Trouble, And A Summons, For Youth Congress Chief In Harassment Case

The CID notice was served to him on April 20. (file)

Congress' youth wing chief is in fresh trouble over a harassment complaint, as the Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned him to its headquarters for examination in the northeastern state today. Notice was served to him on April 20.

The specialised police unit's action is based on the National Commission for Women's letter to the Assam police, asking them to initiate action against Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV, who has been accused of harassment and discrimination by a former party colleague.

The Assam Police also visited Karnataka on Sunday to serve a notice to Mr Srinivas, who the police couldn't trace, directing him to appear before the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati at 11 am on May 2. Police were looking for Srinivas BV at his uncle's residence in Bengaluru, where he used to stay whenever he was in the city, as he had vacated his permanent residence two years ago.

Congress on Saturday suspended its former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress chief who made the allegations against Mr Srinivas. She has been expelled for six years for "anti-party" activities.

The Assam unit of the grand old party reportedly found the woman's allegations "baseless and politically motivated", and took disciplinary action against her for tarnishing the image of the party and its leaders.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala traded barbs yesterday over the motive behind police action against Mr Srinivas.

The woman had filed a complaint against Mr Srinivas at the Dispur police station on Wednesday and was summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Thursday. She accused the Congress leader of being "sexist and chauvinistic". She claimed that Mr Srinivas and another IYC leader, Vardhan Yadav, had discriminated against her based on her gender and had used foul language to threaten her.

Mr Srinivas, who is currently campaigning for the Congress in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections next month, has denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against the complainant for using "unparliamentary and defamatory" words against him.