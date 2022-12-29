Srinagar Receives 1st Snowfall Of The Season As Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir

Srinagar received its first snowfall of the season.

Temperatures are dropping in Kashmir as the cold wave intensifies in this phase of winter called 'Chillai Kalan', which is a forty day period of extreme cold. Chillai Kalan is officially underway in the valley, with the city of Srinagar receiving its first snowfall of the season today. Parts of the Dal Lake have frozen, and residents of the valley gearing up to fight the bitter cold.

Srinagar experienced light snow today as the weather forecasts better conditions tomorrow. Residents went about their daily lives as they mingled in markets and lakes, keeping warm with traditional Kashmiri firepots called kangri.

A man carries kangris (fire pots) to sell. (PTI)

Business for local vendors went on as usual, who were seen selling vegetables on Dal Lake.

Business as usual on the Dal Lake. (ANI)

As Chillai Kalan continues, the valley is expected to face another mercury drop and fresh snowfall.

A woman shies from the snowfall in a busy market in Srinagar. (ANI)

Locals running errands kept warm during the light snowfall by bundling up.

Locals in Srinagar keep warm for the first snowfall of the season. (ANI)

The Chillai Kalan period is expected to end on January 31.