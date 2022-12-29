Srinagar Receives 1st Snowfall Of The Season As Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir

Temperatures are dropping in Kashmir as the cold wave intensifies in this phase of winter called 'Chillai Kalan', which is a forty day period of extreme cold. Chillai Kalan is officially underway in the valley, with the city of Srinagar receiving its first snowfall of the season today. Parts of the Dal Lake have frozen, and residents of the valley gearing up to fight the bitter cold.
Srinagar experienced light snow today as the weather forecasts better conditions tomorrow. Residents went about their daily lives as they mingled in markets and lakes, keeping warm with traditional Kashmiri firepots called kangri.
Business for local vendors went on as usual, who were seen selling vegetables on Dal Lake.
As Chillai Kalan continues, the valley is expected to face another mercury drop and fresh snowfall.
Locals running errands kept warm during the light snowfall by bundling up.
The Chillai Kalan period is expected to end on January 31.