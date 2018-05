SriLankan Airlines flight UL-168 from Kerala's Cochin Airport was cancelled. (Representational)

A SriLankan Airlines plane with 227 people on board hit a runway light at the Cochin Airport during take-off, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.All passengers on board the SriLankan Airlines flight UL-168 are safe, the report said. The aircraft's wheel was damaged and the flight was cancelled.The runway was closed for a while and is functioning now.