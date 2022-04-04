Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Urges PM Modi To Help Nation Amid Crisis

Undergoing a huge economic crisis and turmoil, Sri Lankan Opposition leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Sajith Premadasa on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help their nation to the maximum possible extent.

Speaking to ANI, the Opposition leader said, "Please try and help Sri Lanka to the maximum possible extent. This is our motherland and we need to save it."

While responding to the parties' readiness to participate in an election, if it takes place, Mr Premadasa said that he and his party are ready to contest the election.

"I can tell you, I myself and we all have been ready ever since we entered social service and political service. We are ready for any eventuality," he said.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan MP termed the Cabinet Ministers' resignation a melodrama. He said, "The melodrama is being enacted to fool the people of the country. There's no genuine effort to bring sanity to our society and relief to the people. It's an exercise to fool the people."

Reiterating opposition parties' demands, Mr Premadasa said, "We're seeking immediate relief for the people. We want to protect the lives of the people and their rights."

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.