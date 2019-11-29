Sri Lanka President In India LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Hold Bilateral Talks In Delhi

Upon arrival, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was greeted by Union Minister VK Singh

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left for India on his first official overseas visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Rajapaksa is accompanied by his Secretary PB Jayasundera and Lalith Weeratunga, Advisor to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. During the two-day visit, the Lankan president will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen strategic bilateral ties.

The 70-year-old leader stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on November 17. He trounced his nearest rival Sajith Premadasa by a margin of over 13 lakh votes - 52.25 per cent of votes polled against 41.99 per cent.

On November 19, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on an unannounced two-day visit. He became the first foreign dignitary to call on President Rajapaksa. Sri Lankan officials said S Jaishankar carried a letter of personal congratulations to President Rajapaksa from Prime Minister Modi and an invitation to visit India, reported news agency PTI.

Here are the LIVE updates of President Rajapaksa's India visit:

Nov 29, 2019 12:15 (IST) Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets PM Modi in Delhi

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi.



Nov 29, 2019 12:09 (IST) Want to take Sri Lanka-India relationship to a higher level: Gotabaya Rajapaksa

President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Delhi: During my tenure as President, I want to take Sri Lanka-India relationship to a higher level. The two countries have a long standing friendship. We need to work together for economic development and security of our people.

Nov 29, 2019 12:00 (IST) Gotabaya Rajapaksa, S Jaishankar meet in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which a range of bilateral and regional issues were discussed, officials said.



Mr Rajapaksa arrived in New Delhi on Thursday in his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka 10 days back in reflection of the importance he attaches to ties with India.

